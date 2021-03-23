(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 23)

The government said last week that it would cut property taxes for 92 percent of apartment units nationwide, the tax base for which is below 600 million won ($529,848). But owners of apartment units with a tax base above 900 million won, which account for 3.7 percent of the total units, will be made to pay punitively high holding taxes. A steep rise in home prices -- caused by the government's measures to restrict the housing supply and make mortgages harder to obtain -- increased the number of apartment units subject to the comprehensive real estate tax as well as the property tax by about 70 percent over the past year to 524,620.