(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 23)

As far as corruption is concerned, the report said that as of October 2020, the prosecution's investigation into corruption of Cho and his wife continued. The report also mentioned the case of ruling party lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, who was indicted for embezzling public donations for former sex slaves for Japan's Imperial Army. It also referred to the ouster of Rep. Kim Hong-geul from the ruling party after under-reporting the size of his wealth before running in parliamentary elections. The sexual harassment category goes into painful detail. The report states that former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon had physical contact with his secretary repeatedly and sent her a photo of himself in his underwear.