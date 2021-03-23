Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 23, 2021

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/03 Sunny 0

Incheon 14/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/02 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 18/02 Sunny 0

Gwangju 18/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/01 Sunny 0

Busan 17/04 Sunny 0
