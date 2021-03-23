S. Korea reports 1 more bird flu case, total now at 107
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it has identified yet another case of highly pathogenic bird flu amid the prolonged battle against the contagious animal disease.
The latest confirmed case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from a duck farm in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, overnight, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.
It marked the first confirmed case since March 13, when another egg farm in North Chungcheong Province was infected with the disease.
Since November last year, the country has reported 107 cases of bird flu traced to poultry farms.
A separate batch of 229 cases was found among wild birds as well.
The average consumer price of eggs, meanwhile, advanced 44 percent over the past week compared to a year earlier. Authorities culled more than 29 million poultry in line with their aggressive preventive measures against the disease.
