LG Electronics to step up 6G tech development
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has joined forces with two other partners to develop next-generation 6G network technology.
LG signed a partnership with Keysight Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based electronics test and measurement firm, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), South Korea's leading research university.
Under the agreement, the three sides will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz, a key frequency band for 6G communications. They target to complete 6G research by 2024.
LG said the 6G network is expected to be commercialized in 2029. The company said 6G will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.
LG established a 6G research center with KAIST in 2019 and signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.
Keysight Technologies is a major supplier of 6G terahertz test equipment. It has been providing equipment to LG and KAIST's 6G research center.
