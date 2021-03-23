S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is closely monitoring North Korea's military moves in close coordination with the United States, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday, amid signs that Pyongyang is deploying multiple rocket launchers on a western border island.
Sources say there have been "multiple signs" that the communist country has deployed multiple rocket launchers and other weapons on the inter-Korean border islet of Changrin.
"Our military has been closely tracking and monitoring North Korea's military moves, while the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities have been maintaining a close cooperation," JCS spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak told a regular briefing.
"Leaving all possibilities open, we maintain a readiness posture," he added.
In November 2019, the North carried out artillery firing drills involving coastal guns on the island under the guidance of leader Kim Jong-un.
