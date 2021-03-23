Police seek suspect after women attacked with coffee
CHANGWON, South Korea, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Police said Tuesday they are searching for a man who allegedly threw lukewarm coffee at women on the street in a suspected hate crime against females.
Police in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, received reports that a man on a bicycle hurled coffee at a total of six women who were alone at a bus stop or on a bench at night from March 9-21. The victims are all in their 20s.
Police are trying to track down the suspect through closed-circuit TV footage.
"As it is suspected as a crime targeting women, we are mobilizing all possible resources to track down the suspect," an officer said.
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
China's Xi tells N. Korea's Kim that he upholds political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
(2nd LD) New infections in 400s for 6th day, no clear signs of slowdown in sight
-
S. Korea denies report on government-level talks with Britain on aircraft carrier tech