The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 March 23, 2021
SEOUL, Mar. 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.59 0.59
2-M 0.67 0.67
3-M 0.76 0.75
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.89 0.89
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
China's Xi tells N. Korea's Kim that he upholds political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
-
S. Korea to begin inoculating people aged 65 or over at nursing homes, hospitals this week
-
(2nd LD) New infections in 400s for 6th day, no clear signs of slowdown in sight
-
S. Korea denies report on government-level talks with Britain on aircraft carrier tech