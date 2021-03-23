Daewoo Shipbuilding resumes Okpo shipyard operation after virus-caused closure
All News 11:22 March 23, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday that it has resumed the operation of its shipyard one day after its closure due to new coronavirus infections.
The shipbuilder suspended work at its shipyard in Okpo, Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday to conduct virus tests for its employees.
Two confirmed cases were reported after virus tests for 2,400 employees.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
