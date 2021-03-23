Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Russian deputy defense minister to visit Seoul next week

All News 11:23 March 23, 2021

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will visit Seoul next week for talks with his South Korean counterparts, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The meeting slated for Monday follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul this week.

"It will be a regular strategic dialogue," defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.

The top Russian officials' back-to-back South Korea trips come as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Seoul-Moscow relations were established in 1990, but a series of anniversary events planned for last year were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Russian deputy defense minister to visit Seoul next week - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#S Korea-Russia defense talks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!