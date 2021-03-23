Hyundai to build own EV-charging stations in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will establish its own high-speed charging infrastructure under the brand name of "E-pit" for its electric models.
Hyundai Motor Group will provide customers of its EV models with fast and convenient services at the E-pit charging stations. They can charge 80 percent of their EV battery capacity within 18 minutes on a single charge, the company said in a statement.
The group will initially establish 20 E-pit high-speed charging stations this year amid growing demand for environment friendly vehicles.
Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., two key affiliates of the automotive group, plan to strengthen their EV lineup for a share in the rapidly growing EV market.
Hyundai recently unveiled the IONIQ5 all-electric model embedded with its own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP)
The maker of the Sonata sedan and the Palisade SUV also plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 midsize sedan in 2022 and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No. 1-8.
Kia plans to unveil the EV6, its first dedicated all-electric model built on the E-GMP platform, later this month.
Kia aims to launch seven pure electric models by 2026, and the EV6 is the first model of the planned EV-only lineup.
Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.
