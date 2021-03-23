Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Belgium to hold cultural fest celebrating 120th anniversary of ties

All News 15:59 March 23, 2021

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- A yearlong cultural festival celebrating the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Belgium will begin Tuesday, the culture ministry said.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it has designated Belgium as this year's counterpart for its cultural diplomacy project. Under the plan, cultural events will be held to promote cultural exchange between the two countries under the slogan "sharing friendship together, enjoying prosperity together."

To kick off the yearlong festival, an opening ceremony will be held at the Korean Cultural Center in Brussels.

"Since 1901, our two nations have been united in a valuable friendship ... and have witnessed each other's countries grow stronger both economically and politically," Sophie Wilmes, Belgium's minister of foreign affairs, said.

"In celebration of 120 years of friendship, we will put in special effort so the two countries can support each other," Hwang Hee, South Korea's culture minister, said.

The two ministers will attend the ceremony virtually due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 23, 2021, shows the logo celebrating the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Belgium. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE (Yonhap)

Various events are scheduled to take place in both countries as part of the cultural festival, according to the ministry.

In Belgium, a special exhibition on Korean comic and webtoon works will be held from July-December. Seoul has also been invited to the annual Brussels Comic Strip Festival, slated for September, as this year's guest of honor. The works of Lee Leenam, a famous media artist whose digital paintings had been exhibited in the border village of Panmunjom during the 2018 summit between the two Koreas, will be introduced there.

A joint play by the National Theater Company of Korea and the Theatre de Liege based on "The Vegetarian," the Man Booker-winning novel by Korean writer Han Kang, will also take place in the eastern Belgian city of Liege and Seoul in December and April of next year, respectively.

The events also include a Korean classical music festival to be held in the Belgian capital and nearby city of Wavre from September-October and a joint concert of popular Belgian jazz bands Crossbones Trombone Collective and Volpe in Seoul in November.

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 23, 2021, shows its minister Hwang Hee, delivering a congratulatory message in celebration of the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Belgium. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 23, 2021, shows Sophie Wilmes, the foreign affairs minister of Belgium, delivering a congratulatory message in celebration of the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Belgium. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Belgium #120th anniversary of diplomatic ties #South Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!