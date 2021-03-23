KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 7,500 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 143,000 DN 9,000
KCC 206,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 105,000 0
AmoreG 63,700 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 226,500 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,660 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 23,650 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 11,400 DN 150
Daesang 25,000 DN 300
BukwangPharm 23,950 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,300 DN 2,000
Daewoong 32,900 DN 1,100
SamyangFood 91,200 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,500 DN 2,150
CJ CheilJedang 426,500 UP 7,000
TaekwangInd 948,000 0
SsangyongCement 6,940 DN 10
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,600 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 35,900 UP 300
HITEJINRO 37,950 UP 600
Yuhan 61,000 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 173,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 47,700 DN 100
DL 84,400 DN 3,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,050 DN 150
KiaMtr 83,500 DN 2,600
SK hynix 135,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 579,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,300 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,700 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,600 DN 400
Kogas 32,200 DN 400
Hanwha 29,200 DN 550
DB HiTek 54,800 DN 2,300
CJ 91,100 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 30,200 DN 200
LGInt 27,900 DN 650
