POSCO CHEMICAL 143,000 DN 3,000

LG Corp. 86,100 DN 2,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 DN 140

BoryungPharm 22,250 UP 100

L&L 14,850 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 43,500 DN 750

Shinsegae 275,000 DN 6,500

Nongshim 284,500 UP 3,500

SGBC 78,600 DN 600

Hyosung 81,700 DN 1,900

KAL 27,300 DN 900

LOTTE 33,100 UP 350

DoubleUGames 63,800 UP 6,000

ShinpoongPharm 104,500 DN 9,500

KPIC 323,000 DN 6,000

GS Retail 38,200 DN 850

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 DN 150

POSCO 313,000 UP 9,500

SPC SAMLIP 72,900 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,900 DN 1,600

KUMHOTIRE 3,835 DN 80

DB INSURANCE 45,150 DN 150

SamsungElec 81,800 DN 200

NHIS 11,300 DN 100

Binggrae 60,200 UP 900

GCH Corp 35,700 DN 1,350

LotteChilsung 122,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 DN 90

SKC 107,000 DN 7,000

SK Discovery 58,500 DN 700

LS 63,300 DN 1,200

GC Corp 369,500 DN 12,000

GS E&C 42,200 UP 1,400

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,750 UP 850

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 18,000

LS ELECTRIC 57,400 DN 700

Hanmi Science 59,000 DN 1,200

SamsungElecMech 185,000 DN 6,000

(MORE)