KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,000 DN 3,000
LG Corp. 86,100 DN 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,280 DN 140
BoryungPharm 22,250 UP 100
L&L 14,850 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,500 DN 750
Shinsegae 275,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 284,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 78,600 DN 600
Hyosung 81,700 DN 1,900
KAL 27,300 DN 900
LOTTE 33,100 UP 350
DoubleUGames 63,800 UP 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 104,500 DN 9,500
KPIC 323,000 DN 6,000
GS Retail 38,200 DN 850
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 DN 150
POSCO 313,000 UP 9,500
SPC SAMLIP 72,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 185,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,900 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,835 DN 80
DB INSURANCE 45,150 DN 150
SamsungElec 81,800 DN 200
NHIS 11,300 DN 100
Binggrae 60,200 UP 900
GCH Corp 35,700 DN 1,350
LotteChilsung 122,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 DN 90
SKC 107,000 DN 7,000
SK Discovery 58,500 DN 700
LS 63,300 DN 1,200
GC Corp 369,500 DN 12,000
GS E&C 42,200 UP 1,400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,750 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 DN 18,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,400 DN 700
Hanmi Science 59,000 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 185,000 DN 6,000
(MORE)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
China's Xi tells N. Korea's Kim that he upholds political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back below 400, AstraZeneca shots for elderly back on track