KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 406,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 107,500 UP 3,500
IlyangPharm 34,150 DN 400
SamsungHvyInd 6,460 DN 70
SYC 58,700 DN 100
F&F 145,500 DN 500
NamsunAlum 4,005 DN 100
HtlShilla 87,800 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 4,455 DN 65
KSOE 116,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,650 UP 400
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,650 UP 100
Ottogi 582,000 DN 1,000
OCI 114,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 286,500 DN 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,250 DN 1,550
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 50
S-1 82,300 UP 300
ZINUS 84,600 DN 800
Hanchem 223,000 DN 4,000
DWS 48,450 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 58,800 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 53,500 UP 100
S-Oil 80,200 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 205,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 310,000 DN 7,000
HMM 28,450 UP 1,900
HYUNDAI WIA 79,900 DN 2,800
KumhoPetrochem 233,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO 22,750 DN 250
SamsungSecu 38,300 DN 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,450 DN 450
SKTelecom 250,500 DN 5,500
SNT MOTIV 63,100 DN 800
HyundaiElev 43,700 DN 750
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,800 DN 50
Hanon Systems 18,400 DN 100
SK 242,500 DN 3,500
Handsome 39,500 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 15,400 DN 500
