KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 64,100 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 5,500
IBK 9,010 DN 100
DONGSUH 35,750 UP 200
SamsungEng 13,500 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 0
PanOcean 6,870 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 20,800 DN 350
KT 26,700 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206000 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 19,350 DN 150
LG Uplus 12,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,200 DN 800
KT&G 80,300 DN 300
DHICO 11,800 DN 100
Doosanfc 48,750 DN 350
LG Display 22,350 DN 150
Kangwonland 26,850 DN 150
NAVER 386,000 DN 10,500
Kakao 490,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 931,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 125,000 0
DSME 26,200 DN 400
DSINFRA 9,310 DN 570
DWEC 6,510 UP 130
DongwonF&B 192,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 28,100 DN 400
LGH&H 1,505,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 775,000 DN 30,000
KEPCO E&C 20,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 145,500 DN 9,500
Celltrion 292,500 UP 3,500
Huchems 23,600 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 127,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,300 DN 900
KIH 86,500 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 37,200 DN 150
(MORE)
