Producer prices up for 4th month in February
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices rose 0.8 percent on-month in February on a modest rise in oil prices, extending their monthly gains for the fourth straight month, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The producer price index, a barometer of future consumer inflation, stood at 105.85 in February, compared with 105.05 a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The index gained 2 percent from the previous year, the BOK data showed.
The prices of agricultural goods gained 5.1 percent on-month in February, and the prices of livestock and fishery goods rose 2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, from the previous month, the BOK said.
The prices of coal and petroleum products reported a 7.2 percent on-month gain last month.
South Korea's inflationary pressure has remained weak due mainly to low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent on-year in February on a rise in prices of farm goods. But they are still below the BOK's 2 percent inflation target over the medium term.
Last month, the BOK froze the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent after cutting a total of 75 basis points last year amid the virus outbreak.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Prosecutors seize ex-President Park's house over unpaid fines
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report