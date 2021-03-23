Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Eagles' new slugger homers in KBO preseason victory over Bears

All News 16:21 March 23, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- New American slugger Ryon Healy blasted a go-ahead three-run homer, helping the Hanwha Eagles rally past the Doosan Bears 4-3 for their second consecutive victory in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) preseason on Tuesday.

Healy's shot, off reliever Yoon Myung-june in the top of the sixth inning at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul, erased a 2-0 Doosan lead. The Eagles scored another run in the same inning and held on for a one-run win.

Ryon Healy of the Hanwha Eagles watches his three-run home run against the Doosan Bears in the top of the sixth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

The Bears got on the board in the bottom third, thanks to Jose Miguel Fernandez's two-out single. They doubled that lead in the fifth, when Jung Soo-bin came through with a two-out single of his own.

The Eagles were held to just two hits over 4 2/3 innings against Doosan starter Choi Won-joon but quickly took the lead against the bullpen.

Left-hander Jang Won-jun walked the first two batters of the sixth inning. Right-hander Yoon Myung-june relieved him, and Healy, a two-time 20-homer hitter in the majors, greeted him with a towering three-run home run that put the Eagles up 3-2.

The Eagles added another run later in the sixth on a throwing error by rookie shortstop Ahn Jae-seok.

Hanwha Eagles players greet their teammates at the dugout after the completion of the bottom of the seventh inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

The Bears got to within a run in the bottom sixth, as Heo Kyoung-min, the regular third baseman, came off the bench to deliver a two-out, pinch-hit single.

The Bears failed to cash in on late opportunities, though. Their first two hitters reached bases in the bottom seventh, but a double play and another groundout ended the rally.

In the bottom eighth, Park Gye-beom doubled with two outs but was stranded there.

Ryon Healy of the Hanwha Eagles hits a three-run home run against the Doosan Bears in the top of the sixth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)
Kim Yi-hwan of the Hanwha Eagles pitches against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

