Top S. Korean, U.S. trade officials agree to hold meeting soon
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee on Tuesday met her U.S. counterpart Katherine Tai through a virtual meeting and exchanged ideas on a wide array of bilateral trade issues.
During the meeting, the two officials agreed to broaden discussions on establishing global digital trade rules, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, without elaborating.
It marked their first meeting since Kai became the head of the Office of the United States Trade Representative this month.
The ministry said the two countries agreed to hold an official high-level trade meeting in the near future.
They also vowed to make joint efforts in seeking reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO), whose full function has been disturbed largely due to the protectionism policies of the Trump administration.
The dispute-settlement role of the WTO also has been suspended since December 2019 as the Trump administration declined to name new members of the appellate body.
The United States is the second-largest export destination for Asia's No. 4 economy. Outbound shipments to the U.S. reached US$74.1 billion in 2020, rising sharply from $58.5 billion posted in 2012, when the two countries' free trade agreement went into effect.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
(LEAD) Moon gets AstraZeneca vaccine shot to join G-7 summit in Britain
-
China's Xi tells N. Korea's Kim that he upholds political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue