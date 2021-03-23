S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 23, 2021
All News 16:30 March 23, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.687 0.686 +0.1
3-year TB 1.132 1.130 +0.2
10-year TB 2.032 2.057 -2.5
2-year MSB 0.904 0.886 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.076 2.079 -0.3
91-day CD 0.750 0.750 0.0
(END)
