In its high-profile ruling on Jan. 14, the top court upheld a 20-year prison sentence, a fine of 18 billion won (US$15 million) and a forfeit of 3.5 billion won for Park, who was convicted in a massive power abuse and bribery scandal that removed her from office in 2017. Imprisoned in March 2017, Park has to serve 22 years in prison, which includes a two-year prison term for her 2018 conviction for illegal meddling in a nomination process of the then-ruling Saenuri Party.