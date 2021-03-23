2 ex-judges given suspended terms in judiciary power abuse cases
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Two former senior judges were handed suspended terms on Tuesday on charges of abuse of power intended to sway outcomes of high-profile cases and professional misconduct during the administration of previous President Park Geun-hye.
The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee Min-geol, former director of planning at the National Court Administration, to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The court also handed Lee Kyu-jin, a former member of the Supreme Court's sentencing committee, an 18 month jail term, suspended for three years.
The two are part of a group of 14 judges indicted en masse in March 2019 following a massive investigation into cases of judiciary power abuse during the Park administration.
The latest rulings were the first convictions among the group of indicted judges. Earlier trials of 10 judges yielded not guilty rulings.
Lee Min-geol was accused of intervening in trials of members of the now-defunct ultra left-wing United Progressive Party (UPP) and attempting to disband an association of judges critical of the judiciary.
Lee Kyu-jin was indicted for alleged interference in the trials of UPP members, as well as illegal collection of internal secrets of the Constitutional Court and leaking details regarding a private doctor of Park.
