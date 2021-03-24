N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has resumed short-range missile testing in a direct challenge to the new U.S. administration, a U.S. newspaper reported Tuesday.
The missile launches took place over the weekend after Pyongyang denounced Washington for going forward with joint military exercises with South Korea, the Washington Post reported, citing "people familiar with the situation."
The reported missile launches could not immediately be verified.
If confirmed, the missile launches could mark a resumption of military provocations by the North, which has stayed away from belligerence since early 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pyongyang has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since late 2017.
Short-range missile launches by North Korea are still in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
