Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) N. Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday: sources

All News 07:43 March 24, 2021

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead with latest info; ADDS more details throughout)

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two cruise missiles off the west coast Sunday, sources said Wednesday, in what is believed to be Pyongyang's first weapons test since the launch of the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden.

"What they fired were cruise missiles, not balletic missiles, and they were detected by our assets," a source said.

If confirmed, it would be the first known weapons test by the communist country since April last year, when the North launched multiple short-range cruise missiles into the East Sea.

Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are not sanctioned by U.N. Security Council resolutions. The North has maintained a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since late 2017.

bdk@yna.co.kr

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #missile launch
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!