Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- More than half of central gov't officials own land (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Despite total war against speculation, city council members increase real estate assets (Kookmin Daily)
-- Veteran affairs official bought land before Sejong industrial complex announcement, later sold it to his mother-in-law (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Feeling pain from housing prices, anger from LH scandal'; hate for ruling party, distrust for opposition party (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Using every possible speculation method, they swept up lands in a year (Segye Times)
-- Half of top public officials own land (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers who reduced No. of houses did not actually sell them but altered purpose of use (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Children dying in Myanmar, military raids house and shoots 7-year-old (Hankyoreh)
-- 1 out of 5 high-ranking public officials still hold onto multiple homes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Intel attack: Foundry world war begins (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National Pension Service is changing: no more selling of 'K-stocks' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Taiwan begged for help with chips (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea resumes building up tensions as it awaits US move (Korea Herald)
-- Is NK returning to brinkmanship? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!