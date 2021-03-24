Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 24, 2021

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Cloudy 10

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 10

Suwon 17/04 Sunny 10

Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 10

Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 17/02 Sunny 20

Gangneung 20/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 18/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 18/08 Cloudy 30

Daegu 17/03 Sunny 20

Busan 16/08 Sunny 20

(END)

