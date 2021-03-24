Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 24, 2021
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/06 Cloudy 10
Incheon 14/07 Sunny 10
Suwon 17/04 Sunny 10
Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 10
Daejeon 18/05 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 17/02 Sunny 20
Gangneung 20/07 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 18/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 18/04 Sunny 20
Jeju 18/08 Cloudy 30
Daegu 17/03 Sunny 20
Busan 16/08 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
Prosecutors seize ex-President Park's house over unpaid fines
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet