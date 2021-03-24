Insurers' profit up 13.9 pct in 2020 amid pandemic
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- The combined net profit of insurance firms in South Korea rose 13.9 percent on-year in 2020, due partly to fewer car accidents as people stayed home amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
Life and non-life insurers saw their combined net profit increase by 742 billion won (US$654 million) to 6.08 trillion won last year, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The FSS said profits of non-life insurers went up because of fewer claims as losses in car insurance products narrowed amid the pandemic.
"In particular, loss ratios for auto insurance and long-term insurance came to improve as the number of car accidents and hospital treatment cases decreased due to COVID-19," the FSS said in a statement,
For life insurance firms, insurance income expanded as guarantee reserves shrank and savings-type insurance sales increased compared with a year ago, it said.
Last year, insurance firms' premium income stood at 221.9 trillion won, up 4.3 percent from a year ago, the FSS said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Prosecutors seize ex-President Park's house over unpaid fines
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet