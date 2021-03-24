Hyundai Motor's honorary chairman relinquishes all directorship positions at affiliates
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday its honorary chairman has resigned from all management positions at affiliates after 20 years of efforts to improve the carmaker's brand awareness and product quality.
Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo has stepped down from his executive director position on the board of Hyundai Mobis Co., the group's auto parts affiliate, at a shareholders meeting, the company said.
The honorary chairman's director term was originally set to expire in March of next year, but the decision to leave earlier than scheduled appears to reflect that his only son Euisun took over the group as chairman in October.
The octogenarian already resigned from the registered director positions at flagship Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Corp. and other affiliates, such as Hyundai Steel Co. and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co.
The group's 50-year-old longtime heir was promoted to the top position of the world's fifth-biggest carmaker as he unveiled a future mobility vision and preemptively invested in overseas companies with advanced technologies in autonomous and other next-generation vehicles.
Hyundai is committed to providing mobility solutions optimized for customers' lives and is aiming to strengthen its presence in autonomous driving, electrification, hydrogen fuel cell and robotics and urban air mobility (UAM), the new chairman said in October.
UAM is a key future innovation business that can help overcome urban challenges, like traffic congestion, by connecting the sky and the ground.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
U.S. trading card company under fire for violent caricature of BTS
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(4th LD) Austin stresses alliance with S. Korea against 'unprecedented challenges' from N.K., China
-
Prosecutors seize ex-President Park's house over unpaid fines
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korea amid signs rocket launchers being deployed to border islet