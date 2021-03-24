11 members of SK handball team test positive for coronavirus
All News 10:32 March 24, 2021
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Eleven members of the SK Hawks men's handball team have been confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, a local government said Wednesday.
Thirteen players and coaches of the team, based in Cheongju, 150 kilometers south of Seoul, underwent COVID-19 tests Tuesday, after nine people showed signs of fever and cough in the afternoon.
Eleven of them tested positive while two tested negative, the city government said.
Health authorities are conducting an epidemiological survey to determine the infection routes and identify contacts of the patients.
(END)
