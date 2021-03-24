S. Korea to hold annual meetings with Moody's this week
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold its annual consultation meetings with global rating agency Moody's Investors Service this week over the country's economic conditions, Seoul's finance ministry said Wednesday.
The government will hold conference calls with the Moody's credit rating team from Thursday to the following Tuesday to discuss the country's economy and its policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual meetings will be held online, as they were last year, due to the pandemic.
The global rating agency will hold a series of meetings with officials from the finance ministry, the Bank of Korea (BOK), the Ministry of Unification and other agencies.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will hold an online meeting with Alastair Wilson, managing director and head of Moody's sovereign risk group, on March 30 to explain the country's economic situation and fiscal policy.
Moody's has maintained its credit rating on Asia's fourth-largest economy at "Aa2," the third-highest level on the company's table, since 2015, with a stable rating outlook.
