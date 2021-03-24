KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DL 82,300 DN 2,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,900 DN 150
KiaMtr 81,800 DN 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 230,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE TOUR 20,200 UP 850
POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 UP 5,000
BoryungPharm 22,000 DN 250
L&L 14,550 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,400 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,450 DN 1,050
Shinsegae 270,000 DN 5,000
Nongshim 283,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 78,200 DN 400
Hyosung 84,000 UP 2,300
LOTTE 32,700 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,300 0
POSCO 306,000 DN 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,400 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 184,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,300 UP 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 3,800 DN 35
LotteChilsung 123,000 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 44,500 DN 650
SamsungElec 81,000 DN 800
NHIS 11,250 DN 50
SK Discovery 59,800 UP 1,300
LS 63,400 UP 100
GC Corp 365,000 DN 4,500
GS E&C 42,250 UP 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 39,500 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 635,000 UP 11,000
GS Retail 38,750 UP 550
Binggrae 59,300 DN 900
KPIC 322,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 36,650 UP 950
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,590 0
SKC 112,500 UP 5,500
NamsunAlum 3,975 DN 30
MERITZ SECU 4,360 DN 95
HtlShilla 86,200 DN 1,600
