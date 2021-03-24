KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 39,850 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 150
COWAY 65,100 UP 1,000
DONGSUH 35,300 DN 450
SamsungEng 13,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,600 DN 270
SAMSUNG CARD 33,600 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 21,150 UP 350
KT 27,700 UP 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 UP3000
LG Uplus 12,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,200 DN 1,000
KT&G 80,300 0
DHICO 12,050 UP 250
Doosanfc 48,600 DN 150
LG Display 22,200 DN 150
Kangwonland 26,300 DN 550
NAVER 387,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 492,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 936,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 122,500 DN 2,500
DSME 26,550 UP 350
DSINFRA 9,550 UP 240
DWEC 6,270 DN 240
DongwonF&B 191,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,100 0
LGH&H 1,541,000 UP 36,000
LGCHEM 784,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 146,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 300,000 UP 7,500
Huchems 24,750 UP 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 129,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,200 DN 100
KIH 85,100 DN 1,400
LOTTE Himart 37,750 UP 550
GS 38,650 DN 50
