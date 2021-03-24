Handsome 39,850 UP 350

Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 150

COWAY 65,100 UP 1,000

DONGSUH 35,300 DN 450

SamsungEng 13,300 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 6,600 DN 270

SAMSUNG CARD 33,600 DN 400

CheilWorldwide 21,150 UP 350

KT 27,700 UP 1,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209000 UP3000

LG Uplus 12,050 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 75,200 DN 1,000

KT&G 80,300 0

DHICO 12,050 UP 250

Doosanfc 48,600 DN 150

LG Display 22,200 DN 150

Kangwonland 26,300 DN 550

NAVER 387,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 492,000 UP 1,500

NCsoft 936,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 122,500 DN 2,500

DSME 26,550 UP 350

DSINFRA 9,550 UP 240

DWEC 6,270 DN 240

DongwonF&B 191,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 28,100 0

LGH&H 1,541,000 UP 36,000

LGCHEM 784,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 20,400 DN 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,800 DN 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,050 DN 50

LGELECTRONICS 146,500 UP 1,000

Celltrion 300,000 UP 7,500

Huchems 24,750 UP 1,150

DAEWOONG PHARM 129,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 86,200 DN 100

KIH 85,100 DN 1,400

LOTTE Himart 37,750 UP 550

GS 38,650 DN 50

(MORE)