Seoul's defense chief visits S. Korean contingent in UAE
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Suh Wook visited a South Korean military contingent in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to encourage its troops on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its launch, his office said.
Suh arrived in the UAE on Monday on a four-day trip for talks with Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's defense chief. The UAE is the first leg of his two-nation trip that includes India.
At the Akh unit, launched in 2011, Suh called the troops a symbol of trust between South Korea and the Middle East country. Akh means brothers in Arabic.
"I call on you to play a crucial role to help the two countries continue a special strategic partnership," Suh was quoted by his office as saying.
The two countries forged a special strategic partnership in 2018 in an elevation of their ties from a strategic partnership established in 2009.
A day earlier, Suh held talks with the UAE defense chief to discuss ways to boost their countries' defense and arms industry ties.
Since its first deployment in 2011, the Akh unit has carried out missions to train UAE troops and protect Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies.
