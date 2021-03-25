N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS
All News 07:33 March 25, 2021
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.
Other details, including how many and what type of projectile was launched, were not immediately available.
It marks the North's second missile launch in a week after its firing of cruise missiles off the west coast over the weekend was belatedly made public the previous day.
