N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS

All News 07:33 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

Other details, including how many and what type of projectile was launched, were not immediately available.

It marks the North's second missile launch in a week after its firing of cruise missiles off the west coast over the weekend was belatedly made public the previous day.

This photo captured from the homepage of the Korean Central News Agency on March 22, 2020, shows the launch of a newly developed tactical weapon at an undisclosed location in North Korea the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

#North Korea #NK missiles #JCS
Issue Keywords
