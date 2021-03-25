Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to hold emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch

All News 08:36 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday that it has convened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting on North Korea's launch of two projectiles into the East Sea.

The session is to open at 9 a.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Cheong Wa Dae #North Korean projectiles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!