S. Korea to hold emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
All News 08:36 March 25, 2021
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday that it has convened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) meeting on North Korea's launch of two projectiles into the East Sea.
The session is to open at 9 a.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
