Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 March 25, 2021
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 22/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/09 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 22/05 Sunny 0
Busan 20/09 Sunny 0
(END)
