Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 22/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/04 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 22/05 Sunny 0

Busan 20/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!