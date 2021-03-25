(LEAD) Coupang says deceased courier new on the job and had health problems
(ATTN: UPDATES with collapse of another delivery worker in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Local e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday that its parcel delivery worker who died the previous day while working was suffering from heart-related abnormalities and was only on his second day on duty.
The 43-year-old Coupang courier, whose identity was withheld, was found unconscious at a residential area in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday and pronounced dead while being transferred to a hospital.
The courier's death immediately triggered speculation that he may have become the latest delivery worker to die from apparent overwork because as many as 16 couriers died in South Korea last year amid increased demand for parcel deliveries due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Coupang issued a statement, saying the courier was only on his second day on delivery duty and was undergoing a thorough medical checkup after showing heart-related abnormalities in his initial medical examination.
"The deceased employee began his parcel delivery duty after entering Coupang and completing a weeklong training. In general, new employees are assigned less delivery volume than other employees," the company said, apparently ruling out a possible link between his death and overwork.
Police have launched an investigation into the cause of his death and began questioning Coupang officials, his bereaved family and others.
Police said they have not found any external injury on the deceased courier who collapsed about 50 meters away from his delivery vehicle. Police have also asked the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy on his body.
Meanwhile, a parcel delivery worker from another industry giant, CJ Logistics Co. has fallen into a coma after collapsing from a cerebral hemorrhage at home Wednesday, according to a civic group dedicated to the rights of couriers.
The 59-year-old CJ employee surnamed Lee, who belongs to the company's terminal in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, was found unconscious at his home at 10:10 p.m. and was diagnosed with a severe cerebral hemorrhage and edema, the group said, arguing he has long suffered from high-intensity labor for a long time.
Lee worked 12 hours a day, six days a week, and his delivery volume averaged 200 to 250 parcels per day and 5,500 to 6,000 per month, it noted. He reportedly traveled about 100 kilometers a day while on duty.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS