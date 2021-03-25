Doosan Heavy exports casks to store spent nuclear fuel to U.S.
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top power equipment maker Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Thursday it has provided five vertical concrete casks used to store spent nuclear fuel to a U.S. company for the first time.
Under the deal with the Nuclear Assurance Corp. (NAC), a U.S. provider of nuclear fuel cycle technology and consulting solutions, Doosan Heavy delivered the casks, the company said.
But Doosan Heavy did not reveal the value of the deal, citing a confidentiality agreement with NAC.
Doosan Heavy is slated to provide two transportable storage canisters, a key component of the dry storage casks in June, under a separate deal with the U.S. company.
The dry storage casks will be used to store spent nuclear fuel at Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in Pennsylvania, the U.S., Doosan Heavy said.
The concrete cask is 5.7 meters in height, 3.4 meters in diameter and 100 tons in weight.
The export of the dry storage casks is meaningful as Doosan Heavy paved the way to tap into the overseas spent nuclear fuel cask market for the first time, the company said.
Since 2015, Doosan Heavy has developed casks for spent nuclear fuel under the technology support of NAC.
The company has been seeking the approval of the designs for its casks from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), an independent agency regulating commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials.
Doosan Heavy predicts it could win the approval in June.
