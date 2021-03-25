U.S. service member in Dongducheon tests positive for virus
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
The service member at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday after developing symptoms, according to the U.S. military.
"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 799, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast Sunday: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS