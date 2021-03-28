Ballad singer Hwang Chi-yeul to release new album next month
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean ballad singer Hwang Chi-yeul will release an album next month, returning with new music after more than two years, his management agency said Sunday.
Titled "Be My Reason," the EP will drop at 6 p.m. on Friday, according to Ten2 Entertainment. Hwang's most recent release was his second full-length Korean album, "The Four Seasons," released in January 2019.
The six-track album will entirely consist of ballad songs, including the main track, "Two Letters," as well as "You Are the Reason," "She's Gone" and "Rain."
"Hwang will show more maturity and depth with the upcoming album, which signals a fresh start," the agency said, adding that the singer completed the album for his fans and loved ones.
The 39-year-old musician debuted in 2007 but became widely known only after putting on an outstanding performance in a local TV music show in 2015. The following year, he competed in a popular singing competition program in China and finished No. 3, building up a huge fan base there.
