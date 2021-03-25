KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 DN 100
KSOE 118,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,000 UP 3,000
OCI 113,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 58,500 UP 700
KorZinc 401,000 DN 1,500
Ottogi 571,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 33,700 DN 600
F&F 139,000 DN 1,000
NamsunAlum 4,015 UP 40
MERITZ SECU 4,320 DN 40
HtlShilla 87,400 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 59,100 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 55,100 UP 1,200
SamsungHvyInd 6,830 DN 10
SYC 57,800 UP 100
S-Oil 79,200 UP 500
LG Innotek 204,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 307,500 UP 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 57,800 DN 600
HMM 29,450 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 78,500 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 225,500 DN 5,000
Mobis 284,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,100 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 UP 50
S-1 81,700 DN 100
ZINUS 80,900 DN 2,200
Hanchem 238,000 UP 13,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,700 UP 250
KEPCO 23,100 UP 300
SKTelecom 253,500 UP 4,500
SNT MOTIV 60,200 DN 200
HyundaiElev 44,050 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,750 UP 100
Hanon Systems 17,550 DN 400
SK 256,000 UP 12,000
ShinpoongPharm 94,800 DN 5,700
Handsome 41,750 UP 1,900
Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 100
