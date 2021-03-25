TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 DN 100

KSOE 118,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,000 UP 3,000

OCI 113,000 0

LS ELECTRIC 58,500 UP 700

KorZinc 401,000 DN 1,500

Ottogi 571,000 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 33,700 DN 600

F&F 139,000 DN 1,000

NamsunAlum 4,015 UP 40

MERITZ SECU 4,320 DN 40

HtlShilla 87,400 UP 1,200

Hanmi Science 59,100 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 55,100 UP 1,200

SamsungHvyInd 6,830 DN 10

SYC 57,800 UP 100

S-Oil 79,200 UP 500

LG Innotek 204,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 307,500 UP 4,000

HyundaiMipoDock 57,800 DN 600

HMM 29,450 UP 300

HYUNDAI WIA 78,500 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 225,500 DN 5,000

Mobis 284,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,100 DN 150

HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 UP 50

S-1 81,700 DN 100

ZINUS 80,900 DN 2,200

Hanchem 238,000 UP 13,000

KG DONGBU STL 12,700 UP 250

KEPCO 23,100 UP 300

SKTelecom 253,500 UP 4,500

SNT MOTIV 60,200 DN 200

HyundaiElev 44,050 UP 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,750 UP 100

Hanon Systems 17,550 DN 400

SK 256,000 UP 12,000

ShinpoongPharm 94,800 DN 5,700

Handsome 41,750 UP 1,900

Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 100

(MORE)