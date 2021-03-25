KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 65,300 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 UP 4,000
SamsungSecu 39,000 UP 500
IBK 9,030 UP 130
DHICO 12,250 UP 200
Doosanfc 49,000 UP 400
LG Display 21,900 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211000 UP2000
DWEC 6,340 UP 70
Kangwonland 26,300 0
NAVER 380,000 DN 7,000
Kakao 485,000 DN 7,000
KT&G 80,500 UP 200
NCsoft 906,000 DN 30,000
KIWOOM 127,500 UP 5,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 UP 400
DSME 26,600 UP 50
DongwonF&B 192,500 UP 1,500
DSINFRA 10,100 UP 550
LOTTE TOUR 19,650 DN 550
LG Uplus 12,100 UP 50
SamsungEng 13,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 123,500 UP 5,000
PanOcean 6,560 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 21,100 DN 50
KT 27,850 UP 150
KEPCO KPS 28,500 UP 400
LGH&H 1,545,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 788,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 20,550 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,300 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,150 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 148,000 UP 1,500
Celltrion 307,500 UP 7,500
Huchems 24,700 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 128,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,000 UP 800
KIH 86,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE Himart 40,300 UP 2,550
