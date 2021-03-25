Vietnamese version of 'Running Man' to return for second season
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The Vietnamese version of the Korean popular variety show "Running Man" will return for the second season in the Southeast Asian country later this year, its Korean broadcaster said Thursday.
"The second season of the 'Running Man' Vietnamese edition will come back in the second half of this year," said SBS, a South Korean terrestrial TV network, which is behind the 11-year-old show.
The new season will hit the small screen on Vietnam's terrestrial channel HTV7, with two or three new top-rated Vietnamese entertainers joining the show, it added.
In a joint project with a local studio, SBS produced the first Vietnamese edition of its flagship variety show in 2019.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS agency announces name change to Hybe, bigger biz plans
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
Blinken relishes spicy Korean tofu stew
-
2PM's Junho discharged from military
-
(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS