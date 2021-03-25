N. Korea's missile launch may be timed to precede Biden's first press briefing: NIS
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's provocative launch of what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles may be timed to precede U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming press conference, South Korean lawmakers said Thursday, quoting the national spy agency.
Multiple members of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee told reporters that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) delivered such a view to key committee members by phone following the launch.
Pyongyang fired two projectiles, assumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, into the East Sea from the town of Hamju, South Hamgyong Province, earlier in the day. They flew around 450 kilometers with an altitude of 60 km, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It marks North Korea's first firing of ballistic missiles since the launch of the Biden administration and another violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, if the projectiles are confirmed to be ballistic missiles.
"The National Intelligence Service (NIS) seems to be viewing President Biden's (upcoming) press conference as one of the possible reasons (behind the latest North Korean missile launch)," one of the members told Yonhap News Agency. "(The NIS) is also considering the possibility that the reason lies in the North's protest against the United Nations' (recent) adoption of a resolution against North Korean human rights and the extradition of North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong to the U.S."
Another lawmaker with the parliamentary committee said, "It can be assumed that North Korea tried to demonstrate its presence to the Biden administration, saying 'we are here.'"
In a separate interview with Yonhap, an official at the NIS said it was still analyzing exact reasons for the North Korean action.
The latest launch came as the Biden administration was completing its North Korea policy review.
Biden is scheduled to hold his first press conference on Thursday (U.S. time), where the president is expected to discuss the U.S.' new North Korea policy.
