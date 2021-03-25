Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
N. Korea's missile launch may be timed to precede Biden's first press briefing: NIS
SEOUL -- North Korea's provocative launch of what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles may be timed to precede U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming press conference, South Korean lawmakers said Thursday, quoting the national spy agency.
Multiple members of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee told reporters that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) delivered such a view to key committee members by phone following the launch.
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea carried out ballistic missile launches for the first time in about a year Thursday, increasing pressure on the United States as the administration of President Joe Biden prepares to announce a new policy on the North.
Two short-range missiles, believed to be ballistic ones, were fired into the East Sea from the North's eastern town of Hamju at 7:06 a.m and 7:25 a.m. and flew around 450 kilometers with an altitude of 60 km, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
(LEAD) PM, health minister to receive AstraZeneca vaccine shots to ease safety concerns
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday he is scheduled to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine shot this week in order to dispel safety concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant.
During a regular weekly press conference, Chung said he plans to receive a shot on Friday at a local public health center to help increase the public's participation in the government's public coronavirus vaccination program that began last month.
(LEAD) Coupang says deceased courier new on the job and had health problems
SEOUL -- Local e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday that its parcel delivery worker who died the previous day while working was suffering from heart-related abnormalities and was only on his second day on duty.
The 43-year-old Coupang courier, whose identity was withheld, was found unconscious at a residential area in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday and pronounced dead while being transferred to a hospital.
Seoul, Busan mayoral candidates begin 2-week campaigns
SEOUL -- Rival Seoul mayoral candidates Park Young-sun and Oh Se-hoon officially kicked off their campaigns Thursday in the run-up to the high-stakes election two weeks away, seen as a bellwether for the presidential vote next year.
Park, a former Startups Minister running on the ticket of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), showed up at a convenience store in the bustling entertainment district near Hongik University in western Seoul as an overnight part-timer shortly after the start of the official 13-day campaign period for the April 7 by-elections.
(3rd LD) Russian FM calls for efforts to keep peace on peninsula after N.K. missile launches
SEOUL -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called for efforts to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and warned against "all kinds of military activities" Thursday, hours after North Korea fired off what appeared to be ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
Lavrov made the remark in a press statement after his talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, where South Korea called for Moscow to play a "constructive" role in fostering a lasting peace on the divided peninsula.
(LEAD) 8 USFK soldiers test positive for virus, total exceeds 800
SEOUL -- An American service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while seven other U.S. troops have been confirmed to be infected with the virus following their arrival here, the U.S. military said Thursday.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 806, most of who tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
S. Korea's homegrown rocket on track for October launch
SEOUL -- South Korea's plan to launch its first homegrown rocket later this year is on a roll after researchers successfully conducted the final combustion test for its main first-stage engines, the science ministry said Thursday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) successfully ran the third and final test for the four 75-ton liquid engines of the 200-ton rocket, named Nuri, at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul.
