Rival KBO clubs pull off four-player deal involving All-Star pitcher

Yang, 29, has five KBO seasons under his belt. The third baseman broke out in 2018 with a career-high 22 home runs, 82 RBIs and 27 doubles in 140 games. But then he began his mandatory military service in 2019 with the minor-league military club Sangmu, and rejoined the Twins in August 2020. By that time, the team had a new third baseman in veteran Kim Min-sung.