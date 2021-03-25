Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Naver attributes service interruption to DDoS attack

All News 19:01 March 25, 2021

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Top internet portal operator Naver said Thursday that the previous day's service interruptions stemmed from a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Naver's news, blog and online cafe sites were down from 5:19 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

"There was a temporary service interruption in the process of rebooting our network switch equipment after we defended against an external DDoS attack," a Naver official said.

During a DDoS attack, a multitude of infected computers are directed to try to communicate with a particular computer, overwhelming its connection bandwidth and crowding out legitimate users.

The company has reported the attack to the Ministry of Science and ICT and will conduct a joint investigation to find the perpetrator.

This screenshot from March 24, 2021, shows a message alerting users to a service interruption on Naver's website. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Naver
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!