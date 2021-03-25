Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Police nab suspect in coffee attacks on women

All News 21:47 March 25, 2021

CHANGWON, South Korea, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they have apprehended a 30-something man for allegedly throwing coffee and drinks at women on the street.

Police in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, have been investigating allegations that a bicycle rider hurled lukewarm coffee at women who were alone at a bus stop or on a bench at night.

Police tracked down the suspect by examining closed-circuit TV footage, officers said.

He was found to have made at least 10 assaults over the past month.

Police are questioning him about the motive and other details of the crime, they said.

