Police nab suspect in coffee attacks on women
CHANGWON, South Korea, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they have apprehended a 30-something man for allegedly throwing coffee and drinks at women on the street.
Police in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, have been investigating allegations that a bicycle rider hurled lukewarm coffee at women who were alone at a bus stop or on a bench at night.
Police tracked down the suspect by examining closed-circuit TV footage, officers said.
He was found to have made at least 10 assaults over the past month.
Police are questioning him about the motive and other details of the crime, they said.
(END)
-
Blood Sweat & Tears: BTS talks about trainee life, fame, goals on Korean TV show
-
N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend: report
-
K-pop act LOONA makes radio chart history with 'Star'
-
Red Velvet's Wendy to release debut solo material in April
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS