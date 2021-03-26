Biden says U.S. will act accordingly if N. Korea escalates, but diplomacy still possible
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States will respond appropriately should North Korea continue to escalate tension, but that it is also prepared for diplomacy with the recalcitrant regime.
Biden noted the launch of the missiles on Thursday (Seoul time) was in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
"Let me say that, number one, U.N. resolution 1718 was violated by those particular missiles that were tested," Biden said in his first formal press conference since taking office on Jan. 20.
"We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses if they choose to escalate. We will respond accordingly," he added.
North Korea launched what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, U.S. and South Korean military officials said earlier.
Pyongyang is prohibited from testing any type of ballistic missiles under the U.N. Security Council resolution.
Biden said diplomacy is still possible, as long as it will help denuclearize North Korea.
"But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization," he said.
