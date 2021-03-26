Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles

All News 06:31 March 26, 2021

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that it test-fired two new tactical guided missiles a day earlier.

On Thursday, South Korea's military said that the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.

The newly developed missiles flew around 600 kilometers into the East Sea to strike the exact point the North intended and can carry a warhead weighing up to 2.5 tons, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not oversee the missile testing.

Thursday's launches came four days after the country fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Sunday.

